Acid Attack On School Girl: Conditions Improve

Acid Attack On School Girl: Conditions Improve

Sept. 11, 2019, 7:41 a.m.

The health condition of fourteen years old Muskan Khatun, an acid victim from Birgunj, has improved following a series of surgery in Kirtipur Hospital. She is now in Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital.

Khatun sustained acid burns on her face after allegedly attacked by two persons in Birjung on September 6.

According to police, the girl -- a student of class nine-- was on her way to school from home. Two youth were following her on motorcycle and threw acid on her near the Church complex area of the city.

After primary treatment at Narayani Hospital, She was brought to Kathmandu and admitted to Kirtipur Hospital for treatment.

Her condition has improved but not out of danger. Her father and mother taking care her. She repeatedly posing question how is my face. The acid has badly affected on her hand and neck.

According to doctors involved on her treatment said that she is out of danger but it will take months for complete recovery.

For More: https://www.spotlightnepal.com/2019/09/06/acid-attack-school-girl-birgunj/

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Cristiano Ronaldo Scored 90 International Goals,The First European Player In History
Sep 11, 2019
Rain Will Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal
Sep 11, 2019
Monsoon Remains Active For Another Week
Sep 11, 2019
PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over The Completion Of Motihari-Amlekhgunj Cross Border Petroleum Pipe Line
Sep 10, 2019
Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meets Former PMs Deuba And Prachanda, Return Home Concluding Nepal Visit
Sep 10, 2019

More on News

PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over The Completion Of Motihari-Amlekhgunj Cross Border Petroleum Pipe Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 56 minutes ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meets Former PMs Deuba And Prachanda, Return Home Concluding Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 14 minutes ago
Secretary General Inaugurates SAARC Handicraft Exhibition And Workshop By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 29 minutes ago
Thai Festival 2019 To Be Held In 28 September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 25 minutes ago
PM Oli And Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal And China Review All Important Aspect Of Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Cristiano Ronaldo Scored 90 International Goals,The First European Player In History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
Rain Will Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
Monsoon Remains Active For Another Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
KOSI TREATY, HIGH DAM AND NAVIGATION By Dr. A.B. Thapa Sep 10, 2019
Indra Jatra Festival Begins With Rising Poll By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
UK Lawmakers Reject PM Johnson's Request To Hold An Early Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75