President Bidya Devi Bhandari Attended Indra Jatra Celebration

President Bidya Devi Bhandari Attended Indra Jatra Celebration

Sept. 14, 2019, 7:52 a.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari reached the Basantapur Durbar Square on Frindy and attended the celebration of annual Indra Jatra festival marked by worshiping the Living Goddess, Kumari.

President Bhandari offered the bheti to Lord Ganesh and Lord Bhairav as well. Then, she received prasad from the priest. On the occasion, she observed different traditional cultural pageants and dances.

On the occasion, she observed different traditional cultural pageants and dances.

The ceremony was also attended by vice president Nanda Bahdaur Pun, Chief Justice Cholenddra Sumsher Rana and chiefs of the constitutional bodies, security chiefs, representatives of diplomatic missions and commoners.

Chariot procession is one of the main functions during the Indra Jatra festival. The god of rains and good harvest Indra is worshiped on this occasion. The festival falls on the Bhadra Shukla Chaturdashi as per Nepali calendar.

The festival is also celebrated in Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Dhulikhel and Dolakha.

indra-jatra_rastrapati-visite_durbar-squre-4.jpg

indra-jatra-2019-6.jpg

indra-jatra_rastrapati-visite_durbar-squre-2.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast September 14:Heavy And Moderate Rains In Some Places In Nepal
Sep 14, 2019
Police Detained Fifty Individuals To Prevent Protest During President Bhandary's Visit In Bashantapur
Sep 13, 2019
Indra Jatra Festival Today: 48 Special Foreign Guests To Attend
Sep 13, 2019
Sunny Leone Attended Premier Show Of Password
Sep 13, 2019
Weather Forecast September 13: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal
Sep 13, 2019

More on News

Police Detained Fifty Individuals To Prevent Protest During President Bhandary's Visit In Bashantapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 27 minutes ago
Nepal And The World Bank Take Stock Of Nepal Project Portfolio By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Malaysia Agrees To Resume Job Market For Nepali Migrant Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Korea Supports E-Governance And ICT Program In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Ambassador Of Portugal To Nepal And Three Others Presented Letter of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
COAS General Thapa Distributed The Prizes To Winners Of COAS Trophy 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast September 14:Heavy And Moderate Rains In Some Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2019
Indra Jatra Festival Today: 48 Special Foreign Guests To Attend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2019
Sunny Leone Attended Premier Show Of Password By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2019
Weather Forecast September 13: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2019
The World Bank Group’s Nepal Infrastructure Sector Assessment Report launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2019
Ghodaghodi Lake: Far-West’s Wetland Jewel ( Photo Feature0 By Keshab Poudel Sep 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75