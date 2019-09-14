President Bidya Devi Bhandari Attended Indra Jatra Celebration

President Bidya Devi Bhandari reached the Basantapur Durbar Square on Frindy and attended the celebration of annual Indra Jatra festival marked by worshiping the Living Goddess, Kumari.

President Bhandari offered the bheti to Lord Ganesh and Lord Bhairav as well. Then, she received prasad from the priest. On the occasion, she observed different traditional cultural pageants and dances.

The ceremony was also attended by vice president Nanda Bahdaur Pun, Chief Justice Cholenddra Sumsher Rana and chiefs of the constitutional bodies, security chiefs, representatives of diplomatic missions and commoners.

Chariot procession is one of the main functions during the Indra Jatra festival. The god of rains and good harvest Indra is worshiped on this occasion. The festival falls on the Bhadra Shukla Chaturdashi as per Nepali calendar.

The festival is also celebrated in Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Dhulikhel and Dolakha.