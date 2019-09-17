Chasing Clouds: Photographs Of Monsoon Clouds Taken In A Flight To Nepalgunj

Sept. 17, 2019, 10:05 p.m.

As the monsoon cloud continues to cover the sky of Nepal, there is some pictures capture during the flight to Nepalgunj from Kathmandu by Buddha Air.

70806500_789044641514939_7672728477509877760_n (1).jpg

70167678_445261782770692_8840675654618841088_n.jpg

71047160_495348587691886_9101050882933391360_n (1).jpg

70690732_1316774771824368_4069200463185051648_n.jpg

69969558_711957492651939_428277783521656832_n.jpg

70512314_2564297586963075_8471036866315943936_n (1).jpg

71255724_1090561064470865_2007461099900764160_n.jpg

Keshab Poudel

Poudel is the editor of New Spotlight Magazine.

