Embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has hosted a reception on the occasion of 89th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nepal Musaidbin Sulaiman AI Marwang hosted a reception.

Attended by foreign diplomats based in Kathmandu, vice president Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest of the program. During the program, a documentary was also displayed to show progress of Saudi Arabia.