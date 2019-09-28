India Builds A School Building In Kathmandu

Dr. Ajay Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, inaugurated School Building of Kuleshwor Awas Secondary School located at Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward No. 14 in Kathmandu.

Constructed with Government of India’s grant assistance of NRs. 38.60 million, the new building is a three-storied building comprising 20 classrooms, separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on each floor, underground water tank, septic tank and furniture. The project was implemented by the District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu.

Kuleshwor Awas Secondary School, established in 1989 by Kuleshwor Awas Pariwar Kalyan Sanstha, is run with community support. At present, over 800 students are enrolled in the school out of which over 50% are girls. Most of the students come from the marginalized section of the society.

During the inaugural ceremony, Chairman of District Coordination Committee, Shiva Sundar Raj Vaidya, Chairman of the Ward, Shova Sapkota and District Coordination Officer, Pitamber Adhikari along with the political and community leaders also participated in the inaugural ceremony.