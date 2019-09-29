YCL Cadres Attack Gyanendra Shahi In Chitwan

YCL Cadres Attack Gyanendra Shahi In Chitwan

Sept. 29, 2019, 8:34 a.m.

After receiving a serious injury in an organized attack by ruling party Nepal Communist Party affiliated Youth Communist League cader, activist representing Nepal for Nepali campaign Gyanendra Shahi was brought to Trauma Center in Kathmandu for further treatment.

Along with Shahai, YCL workers also attacked Lenin Bishta, a former Maoist child soldier, who has been leading campaign seeking justice for conflict victims. Bishta has been campaigning with a demand to trial Prahanda in Hague International Court.

According to Deshsanchar.com, in the attack, Bishta was also injured. Renu Dahal, daughter of Prachanda, is the Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan city.

Shahi condition is reportedly critical with a head injury. Chitwan Hospital requested to take Shahai out of Chitwan showing the security situation.

After attack, there was wider criticism against the incident in social media. Co-chair of Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (Democratic) Prakash Chandra Lohani has termed the attack a fascist act and urged all political parties to condemn such attack.

Senior advocate and coordinator of Nepal for Nepali campaign Surendra Bhandari said that YCL cadres attack Shahi to prevent a program organized in Caubishkothi Bharatpur.

Earlier, ruling Nepal Communist Party cadres also attacked Shahi in Surkhet and obstructed a program in Lalitpur.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dashain Festival Begins
Sep 29, 2019
Flood Warning In 13 Northern Districts Of Bihar
Sep 29, 2019
Weather Forecast September 29: Heavy Rain Likely In Few Places
Sep 29, 2019
Media Experts Brainstorms Global Water Coverage
Sep 28, 2019
India Builds A School Building In Kathmandu
Sep 28, 2019

More on News

Media Experts Brainstorms Global Water Coverage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 20 minutes ago
India Builds A School Building In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal Lies In The Hotspot Of Climate Change: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Tony Hagen’ Book Photos of 1950s-1960s Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Japan Provides Support To Construction Of Child Center In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Korean Peninsula Has Been Changing For Peace And Betterment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Dashain Festival Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2019
Flood Warning In 13 Northern Districts Of Bihar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2019
Weather Forecast September 29: Heavy Rain Likely In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2019
Abrogation Of Article 370 Is An Internal Affairs of India: RSS Leader Kumar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2019
Weather Forecast September 28: Generally Cloudy And Heavy Rains In Few Places In Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2019
Nepal's Economy To Remain Strong in FY2020 — ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75