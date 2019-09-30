Weather Forecast September 30: Rain And Thunderstorm In East And Central Nepal

Weather Forecast September 30: Rain And Thunderstorm In East And Central Nepal

Sept. 30, 2019, 7:35 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and western regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. At present, a Cyclonic Circulation lies over Bihar and adjoining region. An upper air Trough is extending from this system to Manipur, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region.

During the last 24 hours, flooding rains have lashed parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. These systems will bring moderate rain and thundershowers at many places over eastern parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Northeast states. weather will remain mostly humid with overcast sky conditions.

According to Skymet Weather, the weather system has recently intensified into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Gujarat. The system may intensify into a Depression anytime now.

