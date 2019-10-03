NEPAL ARMY Peacekeepers’ Pay

Nepal Army Increases the Basic Allowances Of Nepali UN Peacekeepers

Oct. 3, 2019, 11:59 a.m.

Since the assumption of Chief of Army Staff post by General Purna Chandra Thapa, Nepal Army has taken many decisions aiming to make institutions more efficient and serve better. COAS General Thapa has announced some important packages.

As part of the directives of Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa’s Soldier Directed Project, Nepal Army has increased the basic allowance of Nepali soldiers serving in UN Peacekeeping Missions. For a long time, there had been a growing concern over the pay scale of Nepali Peacekeepers. This increase addresses the issue.

Nepal became a member of the United Nations in 1955 and, since then, has been an active participant of most UN peace operations. The participation of the Nepali Army in UN peace support operations spans a period of over a half century covering some 43 UN missions, in which over 1,27,395 personnel have participated.

The army’s long association with UN peace support operations began with a modest deployment of five military observers in Lebanon (United Nations Observer Group in Lebanon) in 1958. The first Nepali contingent, Purano Gorakh Battalion was deployed in Egypt in 1974.

A board meeting of Nepal Army Welfare Trust Management Committee meet took the decision to increase the basic allowance of Nepal Army’s soldier serving in mission by US $ 85 per month. Now one Nepali solder will receive US$ 1029.

This decision was taken as part of the directives of Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa’s Soldier Directed Project. This increase will be paid from Nepal Army Welfare Trust. After this increase, the trust will bear additional 460 million rupees. According to Nepal Army, this will be applied from October 1.

Similarly, the monthly salary of commander of mission will also increase by 21 US$. Now the commander of battalion will receive US$ 1399. Currently, 5094 Nepalese soldiers are working in various UN Peacekeeping Missions. UN provides US$1200.97 as a basic salary for all peacekeepers.

Along with this, the COAS General also announced to public the property details showing an example for others to follow it. This is also a major part of reform within Nepali Army. In his recent statement, COAS General Thapa also agreed to fully cooperate with the commission to solve the issues related to conflict.

COAS General Thapa's recent decision will boost the image of Nepal Army, making it a transparent institution of the country.

A Correspondent

CHINESE FM VISIT Visit With Purpose
Oct 03, 2019
ISRAELI SUPPORT TO HEALTH Serving Needy
Sep 30, 2019
DASHAIN FESTIVAL Festival Of All
Sep 30, 2019
LUCKNOWI FOOD FESTIVAL Nawab Foods
Sep 30, 2019
A Ray Of Hope
Sep 30, 2019

More on National

CHINESE FM VISIT Visit With Purpose By A Correspondent 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
HIMALYA SUMSHER RANA A Civil Service Legend By Keshab Poudel 3 weeks, 4 days ago
NEPAL-INDIA Natural Ties, Knotty Behavior By Keshab Poudel 3 weeks, 5 days ago
PERSON WITH DISABILITY Learning To Live By Keshab Poudel 4 weeks ago
KASHMIR Many Roots By Keshab Poudel 1 month, 1 week ago
HCC-N Connecting People By A Correspondent 2 months ago

The Latest

Diversity Visa Program 2021 Opens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2019
KOICA Handed Over The Medical Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2019
Mata Kushmanda On the fourth day of Navaratri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2019
Nepali Army To Participate 7th CISM World Military Games 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2019
Foreign minister Gyawali Returned From New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2019
Weather Forecast October 3: Light To Moderate Rain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75