Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Nepal, Monsoon Withdrawal Around October 10

With Cyclonic Circulation is over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places in the country.

According to Skymet Weather, A Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining areas. A Cyclonic Circulation is over interior Odisha and adjoining areas. Another Cyclonic Circulation is over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Scattered light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells was seen over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam, isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh.

“The dry northwesterly are prevailing over Northwest India, therefore, moisture reduction is seen which is indicative of the withdrawal of Monsoon around October 10,” writes Skymet Weather.