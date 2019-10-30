Weather Forecast For October 30 Across Nepal

There are partly to generally cloudy in the central and western regions along with eastern hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the central and western regions and of the eastern region.

Western Region Generally cloudy with chances of light snowfall at a few places. Central Region Generally cloudy with chances of rain/snow at one or two places.

Eastern Region, there will be generally cloudy with chances of light snowfall at one or two places.

A well marked Low Pressure Area is over Comorin and adjoining Indian Ocean and its associated Cyclonic Circulation is extending to mid tropospheric levels.

A trough from this system is extending up to South Tamil Nadu. Another Cyclonic Circulation is over Meghalaya. A Cyclone is also over Jammu and Kashmir.

Super Cyclone Kyarr is moving away towards Oman and South Yemen Coasts.