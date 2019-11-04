Japan Confers Former Ambassador Of Nepal To Japan Narayan Prasad Arjal The Order Of The Rising Sun

Nov. 4, 2019, 1:59 p.m.

Former Ambassador of Nepal to JapanNarayan Prasad Arjal, is among this year’s foreign recipients and, in recognition of his contributions towards strengthening the relationship between Japan and Nepal, he will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star.

On 3rd November 2019, the Government of Japan announced the foreign recipients of the 2019 Autumn Imperial Decorations.

Arjal, who is now 86 years old and served as Ambassador of Nepal to Japan from 1985 to 1991, contributed to the promotion of friendly relations between Japan and Nepal by strengthening economic cooperation with Japan in medicine, infrastructure and other areas, moreover by connecting the Royal Family of Nepal and the Imperial Family of Japan as well as local municipalities of both countries. He also made contributions for the Nepali pavilion at the Tsukuba Expo of Science and Technology in 1985 and at the Osaka Expo of the International Garden and Greenery in 1990.

Japanese Decorations are conferred upon foreigners twice a year, on 29th April and 3rd November concurrently with the conferment of decorations and medals to Japanese nationals. The Order of the Rising Sun are bestowed upon individuals of merit, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the nation or public, they also conferred upon foreign nationals who have made notable contributions to promotion of relations between Japan and other countries in such as politics and diplomacy, research and education, medicine and social welfare, economy and industry, and culture and sports.

