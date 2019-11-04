President Bhandari Sacked Governors Of All Seven Provinces

Nov. 4, 2019, 9:25 a.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari sacked the governors of all seven provinces with the recommendation of cabinet decision. According to a press release issued by the Office of the President, President Bhandari relieved the governors of their posts in accordance with Article 165 (1) (b) of the constitution. A Cabinet meeting held earlier today had recommended that the president remove the governors from their offices.

Article 165 (1) lists situations when the post of governor falls vacant. 165 (1) (b) stipulates that the post of governor shall become vacant if his or her term of office expires and he or she is removed from office by the president prior to expiration of the term. Normally, governors can serve for five years.

Article 163 (3) of the constitution stipulates: The term of office of governor shall be five years except when the president removes him or her from office prior to expiration of his or her term of office.

The governors who were sacked included Govinda Bahadur Tumbahang of Province 1, Ratneshwor Lal Kayastha of Province 2, Anuradha Koirala of Province 3, Baburam Kunwar of Gandaki Province, Uma Kant Jha of Province 5, Durga Keshar Khanal of Karnali Province and Mohan Raj Malla of Sudurpaschim Province. Sher Bahadur Deuba’s government had recommended their names on January 17.

These governors were appointed by the Deuba-led government, but successive governments cannot make whimsical decisions to overturn the decisions of the previous government.

