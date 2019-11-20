NIBL 16th Extension Counter At KUSOM

NIBL 16th Extension Counter At KUSOM

Nov. 20, 2019, 3:22 p.m.

Nepal Investment Bank has extended its services through its 16th Extension Counter in Kathmandu University, School of Management (KUSOM) located at Balkumari, Lalitpur. The latest facility was jointly inaugurated by CEO of the bank Jyoti Prakash Pandey, Registrar of the Kathmandu University Prof. Dr. Subodh Sharma and Dean of KUSOM Prof. Dr. Bijay K.C amid a program.

The establishment of this extension counter at Kathmandu University premises reveals the importance of the long partnership between the two institutions. It is believed that this counter shall enhance the coordination between the two institutions to provide customized financial services to the staff, students and faculty members.

NIBL has been catering its customer from 82 branches, 124 ATMs, 15 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 55 branchless banking counters and 2736 POS terminals. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

