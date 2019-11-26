Prime Minister Oli’s Health Is Stable

Surgeons in Manmohan Cardiothoracic c, Vascular and Transplant Center at TU Teaching Hospital have successfully conducted surgical operation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has undergone a surgical procedure for appendicitis this afternoon. He has already transferred to the intensive care unit.

In his tweet Prime Minister’s press adviser, Surya Thapa said that the appendectomy was successfully completed at 12:45 pm at Manmohan Cardiothoracic, Vascular and Transplant Centre under the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, in the capital city.

A team of doctors including Dr. Ramesh Singh and Dr. Divya Singh had carried out the surgery, stated Thapa.

PM Oli had been admitted to the health facility today morning after suffering from a stomach ache.