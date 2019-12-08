KOV Program Signed An Agreement With Balaju School

KOICA through its KOV program signed an agreement with Balaju School of Engineering and Technology to build electronic lab

Dec. 8, 2019, 11:26 a.m.

KOICA through its Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV) Program signed an agreement with Balaju School of Engineering and Technology to build electronic lab for TSLC and Diploma level students. The project will be implemented jointly by KOV Seongsik Park and Balaju School of Engineering and Technology. The project aims to build a modernized lab to improve the practical training environment by supporting electronic equipments and furniture. The total budget of the project is approximately USD 40,000.

KOV Park has been partnering with Balaju School of Engineering and Technology for a period of over 1 year and the contract signing ceremony was held at Balaju School of Engineering and Technology, Kathmandu on December 6, 2019 between KOICA Nepal Office, Balaju School of Engineering and Technology and Supply Link Pvt. Ltd. The project will support 15 Electric circuit trainer, 8 digital IC trainer with flip flop, 5 digital IC trainer, 5 rectifier trainer, 15 DC power supply, 15 digital multi meter, 15 analog multi meter, 8 function generator, 15 Oscilloscope, 8 frequency counter, 15tables and 47chairs. Likewise, the project will also support to train the professional technicians and engineers in the field of industry through quality training. The beneficiaries of the project will be 275 personnel (TSLC and Diploma level students and instructors). Beside these the students who enroll in short term course related to electronic will also be benefitted.

The main objective of this project is to build a modernize lab for quality practical education which improves scientific thinking and analytical skills through practical and report writing. Also the project will support in making practical training lesson and equipment manual holding workshop for 2-3 days.

KOICA’s volunteer program is one of the main programs to contribute to socio-economic development of the partner countries at the grass root level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to partner government organizations as per the need of expertise, knowledge, and experience. Each volunteer serves in Nepal for 2 years in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, ICT etc. Currently, 3 advisors & 32 KOICA volunteers are actively working in various government sectors in accordance with an agreement between the governments of Korea and Nepal.

