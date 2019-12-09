Gaurika Singh Wins Four Gold, One Dedicate To His Grand Father Lok Bhakta Rana On His Birthday

Gaurika Singh Wins Four Gold, One Dedicate To His Grand Father Lok Bhakta Rana On His Birthday

Dec. 9, 2019, 9:42 p.m.

How a great occasion and greater day for young swimmer Gaurika Singh who won her third gold yesterday on the birthday of her grandfather senior advocate Lok Bhakta Rana.

Rana celebrated on his birthday yesterday with the dedication of gold from his granddaughter Gaurika Singh who won today's fourth gold medals. She is the first Nepali to secure the four gold in South Asian Games in its history.

Her fourth gold is for important for all Nepalese women as she is the first Nepali woman to achieve such a high success

With her granddaughter’s gold, senior advocate Rana celebrated his birthday with his family and relatives along with her granddaughter.

Yesterday, she dedicated to one of her gold medals to the country. The fourth one for her own dedication and commitment and all Nepalese women.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

