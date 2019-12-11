Weather Forecast December 11: Western Disturbance May Bring Light Rains and Snow Fall In Few Places in Nepal

The Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir and its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan, it will likely to bring changes in weather system with snow fall in hills and light rain likely to occur in few places.

Although Nepal does not have significant weather system no, western disturbance is entering Nepal from tonight. It will likely to bring changes.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the western region along with eastern and central hilly region. There are Chances of light to moderate snowfall of the high mountainous region.