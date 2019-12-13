Weather Forecast December 13: Rain And Snow Ahead In Nepal

As there are effect of western disturbance in Nepal, Meteorological Forecasting Division predict that there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the western region and light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the eastern and central regions.

The division said that there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region and chances of heavy snowfall at a few places of the central and western high mountainous regions.

Skymet Weather reports that as the Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir has induced a Cyclonic Circulation over Northwest Rajasthan, there will be heavy rains and snow to continue over Western Himalayas leading to increased risk of landslides and avalanche.

Skymet Weather said that Talking about East India, here a Trough is extending from the induced Cyclonic Circulation to Bihar. Rains are expected to commence over East Uttar Pradesh and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand by the night of December 12 and may continue until December 13.