Partly Cloudy In Western And Eastern Hill, Cold Wave Continue In Western Terai

Dec. 26, 2019, 7:58 a.m.

There are partly cloudy in the eastern and western hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. The temperature in Kathmandu has sharply dropped with minimum temperature reaches 2.9. Even minimum temperatures of other cities also dropped.

Moderate to dense fog has been persisting over western Nepal for the last many days. Cold day conditions were also seen over most of the parts during the last four to five days in Mahendrangar, Dhangadhi and Nepalgunj.

Given the current state, there is no relief from the freezing weather conditions in Far Western Province.

The maximum temperatures are expected to remain below 16°C. As there is no significant Western Disturbance approaching the Western Himalayas, cold northwesterly winds will continue to blow over the region.

