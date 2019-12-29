Weather Forecast December 29: Cold wave Continues In Terai, Fair In Rest of Nepal

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that thick fog likely to continue in the terai regions. However, there will be Mainly fair throughout the country .

According Division, southern parts of Nepal will observe cold wave conditions and there will be chilling cold in the hills with declining temperature in the hills including Kathmandu. The temperature of Kathmandu was 0.6.

Minimum temperature of many parts terai continue to be in lowest due to cold wave. Dhangadi 2.8, Birendranagar 1.3 Nepalgunj 3.5, Dang 2.9, Bhairahawa 4.5, Simara 5.5 and Biratnagar 7.4

Due to feeble Cyclonic Circulation lies over parts of extreme Northeast Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Nepal’s terai continue to see cold wave conditions.