Weather Systems Across Nepal, Cold And Rainy Days Ahead

Weather Systems Across Nepal, Cold And Rainy Days Ahead

Jan. 1, 2020, 7:52 a.m.

A fresh Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab.

A Trough is extending from Northeast Rajasthan to Northeast Arabian Sea across Gujarat. Cold day conditions prevailed in most parts of Nepal. Thursday and Friday will be chilly and cold. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that rain will commence on Thursday in hill and terai and snow in mountain region in Nepal and it will last till Friday. Minimum temperatures will increase over most parts of Nepal.

Today, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places in the country. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Federal Parliament Directed Government To Vacate India Encroached Land In Kalapani
Jan 01, 2020
Nationalism And Democracy: BP Koirala
Jan 01, 2020
Chinese Horoscope 2020 – Year of the Metal Rat
Jan 01, 2020
New Year's 2020 Celebrated Around The World
Jan 01, 2020
Trump Threatens Iran After US Embassy Attack
Jan 01, 2020

More on Weather

Western Disturbance Enter Nepal, Snow And Rain On January 1 And 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Delhi Recorded Lowest Temperature In Century At 9.4 Degrees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Cloud In Western Nepal And Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 29: Cold wave Continues In Terai, Fair In Rest of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Delhi Set To See Coldest December In A Century By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 28: Fair Weather throughout Nepal, Moderate Morning Fogs In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Federal Parliament Directed Government To Vacate India Encroached Land In Kalapani By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2020
Nationalism And Democracy: BP Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2020
Chinese Horoscope 2020 – Year of the Metal Rat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2020
New Year's 2020 Celebrated Around The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2020
Trump Threatens Iran After US Embassy Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2020
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Wish Visit Nepal 2020 Successful On Her Own Way By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 31, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel,Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathmandu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com