Weather Systems Across Nepal, Cold And Rainy Days Ahead

A fresh Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab.

A Trough is extending from Northeast Rajasthan to Northeast Arabian Sea across Gujarat. Cold day conditions prevailed in most parts of Nepal. Thursday and Friday will be chilly and cold. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that rain will commence on Thursday in hill and terai and snow in mountain region in Nepal and it will last till Friday. Minimum temperatures will increase over most parts of Nepal.

Today, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places in the country. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.