Free Cataract Surgery Camp Organised

Jan. 2, 2020, 2:45 p.m.

The Royal Thai Embassy in coordination with Royal Thai Monastery, Ramathibodi Hospital, Samitivej, Nong Bua Lum Phu Hospital, and Tilganga Eye Hospital organized Free Cataract Surgery Workshop under “Brighter Visions for Nepal 2020 Project”.

During the 4 days of workshop 955 patients were treated in Lumbini. This workshop is a symbolic of friendship from Thai people to Nepalese.

Similarly, the Royal Thai Embassy in cooperation with the Royal Thai Monastery in Lumbini organized the launching of Tipitaka in Nepali language at Vishwa Shanti Vihara, Kathmandu. The ceremony was presided over by Bodhisen Mahathero, Vice President of All Nepal Bhikkhu Association and participated by officials from the Royal Thai Embassy, Thai Airways International, Thai nationals in Nepal, Nepali monks and nuns.

A total of 280 copies of the book were distributed to the Buddhist temples and organizations in Nepal during the ceremony. The Royal Thai Embassy, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Monastery in Lumbini translated and produced Tipitaka in Nepali language to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic relations between Thailand and Nepal with a hope to spread endless teaching of Lord Buddha in Nepal and strengthen relationship between Thai and Nepali people

