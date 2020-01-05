Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Nepal, Fair In The Rest

Meteorological Forecasting Division said that the western disturbance has already weakened and there is no new system over Nepal. Thus, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

The remnants of the Western Disturbance lie over Ladakh. Due to the presence of this system, the higher reaches mountain and hill will experience light spells of rain and snowfall at scattered places. Due to the presence of northwesterly cold winds, the night temperature will decrease over the northwest plains.