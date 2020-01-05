Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Nepal, Fair In The Rest

Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Nepal

Jan. 5, 2020, 7:46 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division said that the western disturbance has already weakened and there is no new system over Nepal. Thus, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

The remnants of the Western Disturbance lie over Ladakh. Due to the presence of this system, the higher reaches mountain and hill will experience light spells of rain and snowfall at scattered places. Due to the presence of northwesterly cold winds, the night temperature will decrease over the northwest plains.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Rice Production Decline Drastically
Jan 05, 2020
Trump Vows To Hit 'Very Hard' If Tehran Retaliates US Targets 52 Sites
Jan 05, 2020
Nepal, Bhutan And India Should Be Declared Hindu State: Puri Shankaracharya
Jan 04, 2020
Two Nepali Men Drown In River And One Survived
Jan 04, 2020
Haryana: Sisters Denied Passports Because They 'Looked Nepali'
Jan 04, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast January 4: Rain And Snow Likely In Western Hill, Partly Cloudy In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Snow Fall And Light Rain Likely To Occur Some Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast January 2: Cloudy All Over Nepal, Scatter Rain And Snow In Mountains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Systems Across Nepal, Cold And Rainy Days Ahead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Western Disturbance Enter Nepal, Snow And Rain On January 1 And 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Delhi Recorded Lowest Temperature In Century At 9.4 Degrees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Rice Production Decline Drastically By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2020
Trump Vows To Hit 'Very Hard' If Tehran Retaliates US Targets 52 Sites By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2020
Nepal, Bhutan And India Should Be Declared Hindu State: Puri Shankaracharya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2020
The Karnali Conundrum: Mal Development vs. Apt Development By Pratik Poudel Jan 04, 2020
Two Nepali Men Drown In River And One Survived By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2020
Haryana: Sisters Denied Passports Because They 'Looked Nepali' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel,Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathmandu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com