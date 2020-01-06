India Provides Training To CIAA Officials To Investigate On Corruption Case

The Second batch of 21 officers of Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) of Nepal has started their 6 day training on ‘Prevention of Fraud, Bribery and Corruption’ at the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU), Gandhinagar on 6 January 2020.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, this latest training for Nepali officers reaffirms India’s continuing commitment for capacity building of Nepali officers.

The First batch of 21 CIAA officers of Nepal had received the similar training from December 16 to 21, 2019 at GFSU, Gandhinagar. They found the training, carried out by the experienced faculty members, was very good and fruitful. It empowered them with new and useful ideas for carrying out investigations in Nepal.

This is a tailor-made course specially designed at the request of Government of Nepal for a total of 42 CIAA officers. This course will strengthen the institutional capacity of CIAA to curb corrupt practices and enhance good governance in Nepal. The course mainly focuses on identifying factors for corruption, its impact on the economy and methodology for its detection and prevention. The Course would enhance skills of CIAA Officers for IT-based investigations, sharpen their analytical capabilities and help them learn new methodologies which would empower them to detect, prevent and prosecute corrupt and fraudulent individuals.

The officers are being trained in the prestigious Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat which trains forensic experts in the area of Forensic Science, Crime Investigation, Security, Behavioral Science and Criminology. The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs’ Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Program.