Weather Forecast January 9: Cloudy, Rain And Snow In Mountains In Nepal

Jan. 9, 2020, 7:10 a.m.

A Western Disturbance is moving away eastwards. Thus, weather of central and eastern region will be cloudy. The remnants of the system will give heavy rains and snow over parts of western region of Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country. There are chances of heavy snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region.

A trough is extending from Uttar Pradesh to Chhattisgarh. Scattered rain and thundershowers are expected to continue in plan areas. Snowfall is also possible over higher reaches of eastern Himalayas.

