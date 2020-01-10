Dense Fog In Terai, Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal

Jan. 10, 2020, 6:50 a.m.

The Western Disturbance has now moved away. Therefore, the weather of hills as well as plains will remain dry. Cold winds from North have already dropped the minimum temperatures across Nepal. Thus the minimums in plain will drop further. Southern terrain may come under Cold Wave conditions as cold northwesterly winds are blowing across eastern parts of the country. Dense fog is covering Nepal’s southern terrain.

There will be a partly cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair in the rest of the country.

