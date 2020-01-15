Partly Cloudy In West And East, Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in the eastern and western hilly regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will mainly be fair in the rest of the country.

A fresh Western Disturbance is seen over North Pakistan and adjoining area. Therefore, by the late evening hours of January 15, it will enter in western Nepal.

Skymetweather reports that the Western Disturbance that has affected Indian hills in terms of good snowfall has moved away eastwards and a fresh Western Disturbance is seen over North Afghanistan which will approach Jammu and Kashmir soon. Meanwhile, we can see two Cyclonic Circulations, one is over the central parts of Pakistan while the other is over the eastern parts of Assam.