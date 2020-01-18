Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Nepal

As the last Western Disturbance is weaken further. However, a fresh Western Disturbance is going to approach western part of Nepal on western region by January 20. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places in the country. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

Skymet Weather said that it is after a very long time that the hills are witnessing exceptionally high frequency of Western Disturbances this winter. The intensity of rain and snow has also been a little high along with being widespread. A fresh Western Disturbance is soon going to approach Jammu and Kashmir. A Trough is extending from Punjab to Bihar.

Kathmandu received 48 mm of precipitation rain in a span of 24 hours. Other cities like Dhangadhi and Dadeldhura recorded 38.9 and 22.8 respectively. Birendra Nagar recorded 60 mm of rain and eastern district Taplejung recorded 9 mm. The weather activity in other region of Nepal was light to moderate.