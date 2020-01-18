MCA-Nepal Organizes Anti-Corruption Training

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry inaugurates MCA-Nepal Anti-Fraud and Corruption Training.An Anti-Fraud and Corruption training was organized in Kathmandu from 15-17 January 2020 to equip Millennium Challenge Account Nepal (MCA-Nepal) staff with the knowledge and skills to prevent, detect and re-mediate the risk of fraud and corruption in the execution of the US Government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

Inaugurating the event on 15 January, the U.S. Ambassador to Nepal, Randy Berry highlighted the progress Nepal has made in the control of corruption and recalled this as one of the indicators that helped Nepal qualify for the Compact.

Ambassador Berry also expressed his belief that the projects under the US grant will be delivered in an environment free from corruption and fraud.

Addressing the event, Shree Krishna Nepal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Finance, reiterated the commitment of the Government of Nepal towards good governance, and emphasized the importance of a corruption free working environment to foster economic growth in the country.

Richard Messick, Senior Anti-Fraud and Corruption Advisor to the MCC, and Christopher P. Williams, Senior Director for Anti-Fraud and Corruption at the MCC, resource persons in the three-day comprehensive training shared MCC’s anti-fraud and corruption policy and provided insights on mitigating fraud and corruption related vulnerabilities duringprogram implementation in the training.

Khadga Bahadur Bisht, the Executive Director at MCA-Nepal and Mr. Troy E. Kofroth, the Resident Country Director at MCC were also present in the training. In the same event, MCA-Nepal team committed to maintain ethical behavior at all times and institutionalize the values of integrity and accountability in its everyday business.

The Nepal Compact will be implemented in line with the Government of Nepal's anti-corruption and fraud related regulations, and additionally, MCA-Nepal will also follow MCC’s Policy on Preventing, Detecting and Re-mediating Fraud and Corruption in MCC Operations. The policy prohibits any fraud and corruption, which include acts of coercion, collusion, corruption, fraud, and obstruction of investigation into allegations of fraudulent or corrupt practices, in the solicitation and use of MCC funds.

In September 2017, the U.S. Government’s MCC signed a Compact with the Government of Nepal. The Compact aims to increase the availability and reliability of electricity, improve the quality of the roads network and facilitate power trade between Nepal and India – helping to spur investments and accelerate economic growth that will benefit all Nepali people.