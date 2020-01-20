Weather Forecast January 20: Fog To Engulf Southern Terai

A Western Disturbance lies over North Pakistan and adjoining areas and it induced cyclonic effects over west Nepal. There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the western region and partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there is possibility of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the central and western high mountainous regions.

Fog is likely to prevail over terai during the early morning hours. Day will be partly cloudy with pleasant weather conditions.