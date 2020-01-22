Nepal Airlines Announces Flight To Japan

Nepal Airlines Announces Flight To Japan

Jan. 22, 2020, 8:13 a.m.

Following a year after its decision, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has finally announced that it is starting its commercial flights to Japan's capital Tokyo from March 2.

According to spokesperson for NAC Ganesh Chand , NAC will operate two flights per week to Narita initially.

The introductory airfare of Kathmandu-Narita flight has been set at Rs 80,000 per person for a round-trip ticket and Rs 40,000 per person for a one-way ticket. As per the corporation, the fare might differ in the coming future.

According to The Himalayan Times, though NAC had applied for permission to operate flights to Narita before Osaka, it started operating commercial flights to the latter destination from August 29 last year.

At a time when NAC is struggling to expand its business for wide-body aircraft, the corporation expects the flights to Narita to help improve its financial health.

NAC is also preparing to begin its regular flights to Guangzhou in China from March 15. On December 4, China permitted Nepal to operate flights to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

NAC announces the decision when its executive chairman Madan Kharel has tendered his resignation from the post on Sunday.

