Renault Launches A New Brand Renault TRIBER

Renault, the number one European brand in Nepal, launch edits all new game changer, Renault TRIBER, in Nepal today, at an attractive starting price of NRP 28.20 Lakhs. Renault TRIBER offers an unmatched value proposition to customers. Renault TRIBER is a spacious, ultra-modular, fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors which boasts of many modern and practical features in less than 4 meters.

“We are very happy to launch our newest game-changer, Renault TRIBER in Nepal today. As in other markets, we are hopeful that this super spacious, ultra-modular car will appeal to a wide set of customers, across segments. With its attractive pricing, Renault TRIBER is the perfect fit for customers, who place a high premium on value proposition in a car purchase decision. Renault TRIBER has already established itself as a breakthrough concept in India and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst customers. We are looking forward to increasing the TRIBER family and welcome our valuable customers in Nepal,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

Renault TRIBER is an attractively designed, sturdy, compact, roomy, versatile and modular vehicle. Renault TRIBER is the result of a complete analysis of customers’ expectations, which offers unbeatable flexibility. Renault TRIBER is a real game-changer, its modern, spacious yet compact, ultra-modular, a fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors which boasts many modern and practical features. Renault TRIBER has the largest boot capacity of its category, in five-seater configuration.

Nikunj Agrawal, Managing Director of Advanced Automobile Pvt. Ltd., said, “We have a clear objective and strategy to accelerate the expansion of the Renault brand in Nepal, by increasing the sales volume every year. Renault TRIBER will play an important role in our expansion plans and will set new benchmarks in terms of space and modularity. Renault TRIBER offers Renault’s contemporary design, modern features, unmatched space, roominess and versatility. We are very excited to launch Renault TRIBER in Nepal.”