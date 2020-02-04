MCC Is In Nepal’s National Interest: PM Oli

MCC Is In Nepal’s National Interest: PM Oli

Feb. 4, 2020, 8:09 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that the ongoing parliament will ratify Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). “We need to build infrastructures particularly the transmission line to export electricity to India. MCC is providing us grant money of Rs.50 billion. There is no need to suspect about its ratification,” said Prime Minister Oli in an interaction program with editors of leading media.

He said that the MCC needs to ratify early as possible to start the construction of transmission line and road. The delaying the ratification will harm our development process.

“We need money to build cross border transmission line and MCC is providing us grant. This is purely a development grant and there is nothing to do with any alliance,” said PM Oli.

He said that there is certain confusion about the agreement because it is written in English. “We have constituted the committee to recommend us in 10 days and the committee will submit us report,” said PM Oli.

He also announced that he will go for second kidney transplant shortly. However, he did not mention about the place. “ I will go for second transplant and work actively next three years as a prime minister,” said PM Oli. He said that the government is fully committed to human rights protection and preservation of freedom of speech and freedom of press.

“I know the importance of human rights, freed press and freedom of speech. I spent almost 15 years to establish these values in the country,” said PM Oli. He also said that those who involved in the Baluwatar land scam will be punished as per the law of the land.

83926988_114773786644920_2149610850812428288_n.jpg

83907074_188939248883131_9170390527177129984_n.jpg

83914669_2624820461087394_1178642822497042432_n.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Germany's First Lady Visited UNICEF Program In Nepal
Feb 04, 2020
A Coronavirus Upsurge Could Be Devastating For South Asia
Feb 04, 2020
Asia And Pacific Countries Ban Bangladeshi Flight Crew Amid Virus Fear
Feb 04, 2020
World 'Dangerously Unprepared For A Global Pandemic': WHO Chief
Feb 04, 2020
Coronavirus Death Reaches 425, No New Case Of Infection Recorded Outside China On February 3
Feb 04, 2020

More on News

Germany's First Lady Visited UNICEF Program In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 32 minutes ago
NIBL Offers 9.25 Percent Recurring Fixed Deposit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Rhinos Die In Mysterious Reason In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Nepal To Send First Charter Plane To Evacuate Nepalese From Chinese Wuhan Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
China Will Provide All Necessary Necessary Support To Protect Nepalis From Coronavirus In Wuhan: Chinese Ambassador By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
KOICA Volunteer Seo Provides Electronic Document System To Nelkantha Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

A Coronavirus Upsurge Could Be Devastating For South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2020
Asia And Pacific Countries Ban Bangladeshi Flight Crew Amid Virus Fear By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2020
World 'Dangerously Unprepared For A Global Pandemic': WHO Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2020
Coronavirus Death Reaches 425, No New Case Of Infection Recorded Outside China On February 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2020
Weather Forecast February 4: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2020
Nepal Has No Threat To Coronavirus: Tourism Minister Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel