Weather Forecast For February 14: Partly Cloudy In Eastern Hill

Feb. 14, 2020, 8:08 a.m.

Starting with West and Central Nepal, the weather is fair However, a cyclonic Circulation over Assam will affect the weather in eastern Nepal with partly cloudy in eastern hilly region. As the Western Disturbance is now moving away, there is no new system over Nepal.

