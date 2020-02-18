CBRI Organizes Workshop On Indian Governmetn Funded Post-Earthquake Projects

Implementation Workshop On Governmnet of India Funded Post-Earthquake Projects In Education Sector

Feb. 18, 2020, 3:54 p.m.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, India organised a workshop on post-earthquake reconstruction of schools and other educational facilities in Nepal on 18th February, 2020 in Kathmandu. The workshop was organised in collaboration with Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Education), Government of Nepal.

The workshop was attended by relevant stakeholders such as officials of CLPIU (Education) and DLPIU (Education), Government of Nepal, contractors and site engineers to pave the way for effective project implementation covering the aspects of Project Execution Guidelines, Good Construction Practices, Monitoring and Reporting to achieve best quality of construction.

The workshop aimed to provide best practices for delivering End to End construction management at all stages of the project - pre-construction, construction and post-construction. The function was attended by Choodamani Paudel, Project Director, CLPIU (Education) and Dilip Shrestha, Dy. PD, CLPIU (Edu.). Senior officials from National Reconstruction Authority and Embassy of India also graced the occasion.

2 (1).jpeg

Government of India is supporting reconstruction of 70 schools and one library as part of its post-earthquake assistance in the education sector. CBRI Roorkee is providing Design Supervision and Project Management Consultancy services for reconstruction of 70 higher secondary schools in seven districts (Gorkha, Nuwakot, Dhading, Dolakha, Kavrepalanchowk, Ramechhap and Sindhpalchowk).

CBRI Roorkee is a premier National Laboratory under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), and is a pioneer in India for research in the field of shelter planning, building materials, structures, foundations and disaster mitigation. The CBRI is working with the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU) of the Ministry of Education of Nepal to reconstruct/retrofit educational facilities as per the Government of Nepal’s guidelines on disaster-resilient reconstruction.

3 storey 13 class rooms.png

