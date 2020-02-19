Editors Condemned Chinese Embassy’s Statement

A group of Editors has issued a statement condemning the recent press release shared by the Ambassador of China to Nepal, in which the Embassy expressed dissatisfaction over an article published by The Kathmandu Post, in strong words.

“Our attention has been drawn towards the statement issued by the Embassy of China on Tuesday regarding a content published on The Kathmandu Post daily.”

“While we respect a person or an institution’s right to express dissent over materials published in the press, we strongly disagree with actions issuing a threat against a specific individual for expressing an opinion or publishing a report,” reads the joint statement of the editors. “We condemn such actions and would like to remind that the said statement has stepped over diplomatic decorum.”

The editors have further stated that they are fully committed to practicing and protecting “freedom of the press” which has been guaranteed by the Constitution of Nepal.

Prakash Rimal of The Himalayan Times, Akhilesh Upadhyaya (former editor of TKP), Ameet Dhakal of Setopati, Arun Baral of Online Khabar, Kiran Nepal of Himal Khabar, Krishna Jwala Devkota of Naya Patrika, Gunaraj Luitel of Nagarik Dainik, Narayan Wagle (former editor of Kantipur), Purna Basnet of Nepal Khabar, Prateek Pradhan of Bahrakhari, Prasant Aryal of Kantipur Television, Basanta Basnet of Nepal magazine, Rajendra Dahal of Shiksha ki Shikshak, Shiva Gaunle (former president, Centre for Investigative Journalism, Nepal), Sudhir Sharma of Kantipur, Subhash Ghimire of Republica, and Hari Bahadur Thapa of Annapurna Post expressed their concerns over the statement issued by the Chinese Embassy, for pointing out an individual and threatening to take action.

Similarly, the Federation of Nepalese Journalists also expressed solidarity with the editors condemning the statement issued by the Chinese Embassy against the article published in The Kathmandu Post.

