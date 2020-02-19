MCC Will Be Passed In National's Interests: Co-chair Prachanda

Feb. 19, 2020, 2:56 p.m.

Former Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda asserted that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact would be passed keeping national interest and diplomatic aspects in the centre.

He informed the taskforce's report would be discussed in the party's secretariat and passed in the parliament in a way that it would not affect our sovereignty, national integrity and independence.

He went saying that Nepal government has informed the Indian government in writing about Lipulek, Limpiadhura and Kalapani and would release a new map including Nepal's territory of Lipulek and Limpiyadhura.

Likewise, former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal said, "The political revolution has come over. Now is the time for economic, social and cultural transformation".

