Nepal And Bangladesh Inks MoU To Develop New Connectivity Network

Nepal and Bangladesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop waterways in the rivers that connect Nepal and Bangladesh.

During the visit of Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali from February 17-19, the two South Asian countries have agreed to develop new connectivity network.

After the visit, both countries agree in enhancing connectivity network by making direct air services between the nearest cities in the two countries, upgrading roads and railways.

"We have made key agreements in terms of bilateral trade and investment, infrastructure, waterways, agriculture and education," he said.

He said that Nepal and Bangladesh had agreed to find additional potential in promoting the bilateral trade, removing the trade barriers, lowering the tariff and increasing the exportable goods.

"The two countries signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) to harness the tourism potentials in both nations through bilateral cooperation. I also have urged the Bangladeshi government to support Nepal in making the Visit Nepal Year 2020 a success by sending more tourists to Nepal on the occasion" said the Minister.

Bangladesh has also given a positive nod in helping Nepali students pursuing medicine and engineering education in Bangladesh.

Both the Ministers made a comprehensive review of all aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged substantive views on further expanding and strengthening cooperation between the two countries, said the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka in a statement.

"I have extended invitation to President Hamid and PM Hasina for high-level participation in the Sagarmatha Sambad from Bangladesh," said Gyawali. The government has initiated a dialogue platform to discuss various regional and international issues and the first edition of it will be held from April 2-4 and will deliberate on climate change.