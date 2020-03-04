NIBL Places Safety Measures To Protect Staffs And Customers From Novel Coronavirus

NIBL Places Safety Measures To Protect Staffs And Customers From Novel Coronavirus

March 4, 2020, 3:15 p.m.

In the context of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading worldwide and the vulnerability of the nation towards the virus contamination, Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. expresses its concern for their customers, staff, stakeholders and the fellow-citizens. The Bank has placed safety instruction notices and hand sanitizers on its entry and exit points to facilitate all with the required knowledge and precautionary measures to be taken against the virus contamination.

The bank further requests the fellow-citizens of the nation to follow the safety and prevention instructions circulated by the Government of Nepal taking into account the global recommendation and measures provided by the World Health Organization.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Prime Minister Oli's Kidney Transplant Completes Successfully
Mar 04, 2020
TIA Health Desk Suspects Nepali Citizen With Novel Coronavirus
Mar 04, 2020
World Bank Group Announces $12 Billion Support for COVID-19 Response
Mar 04, 2020
Biden Seals Comeback With String Of Victories
Mar 04, 2020
Japan Provides Support For Child Health Project In Banke
Mar 04, 2020

More on Economy

Nepal Should Make Removal Of Border Charges As Top Trade Talk Agenda With Bangladesh :Experts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Everest Bank Opens Its New Road Branch By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
CNI Nominated Vishnu Kumar Agrawal Senior Vice President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Government Sets Road-map To Improve Investment Climate Reforms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
NIBL Launches Two Offers On Its 34th Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Chandra Dhakal has Formally Announced Candidacy For Senior Vice President of FNCCI By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Prime Minister Oli's Kidney Transplant Completes Successfully By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2020
TIA Health Desk Suspects Nepali Citizen With Novel Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2020
World Bank Group Announces $12 Billion Support for COVID-19 Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2020
Biden Seals Comeback With String Of Victories By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2020
Japan Provides Support For Child Health Project In Banke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2020
Coronavirus Spread To More Countries, WHO Says Understanding On Virus Is Growing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75