Chinese Ambassador Hails Measures Taken By Nepal To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

March 10, 2020, 8:59 p.m.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi expressed the hope that the preventive measure taken by Nepal is enough to prevent any possibility of escalation of coronavirus in Nepal.

“If Nepal faces any crisis, China is ready to provide technical, expertise and material support to Nepal,” said Ambassador Hou Yang.

She said that China is ready to share the experiences of her country fighting coronavirus and support Nepal if it is necessary. Meeting Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattrai, ambassador Yanqi enquired about the predatory step taken by Nepal.

Minister of Bhattarai briefed ambassador about Nepal’s preparations to fight against coronavirus and construction of necessary medical facilities at the Tribhuwan International Airport for quatrain. Minister Bhattarai hailed the step taken by Chinese government to contain the disease. Minister Bhattarai also expressed happiness over Chinese efforts overcoming the crisis.

According to a press release issued by minister Bhattarai secretariat, Chinese ambassador to Nepal Yanqi briefed minister Bhattarai about the current scenario of coronavirus infection in China. She said that out of 80900 patient admitted to the hospital, 59000 patient recovered and left home.

During the meeting secretary of ministry Kedar Bahadur Adhikary was also present.

