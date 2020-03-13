Thunderstorm Are Likely To Occur In Western And Central Nepal

Thunderstorm Are Likely To Occur In Western And Central Nepal

March 13, 2020, 6:44 a.m.

A Western Disturbance is over Nepal. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is Western Hills. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at some places of the central and western regions and at a few places of the eastern region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region.

