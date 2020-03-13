Thunderstorm Are Likely To Occur In Western And Central Nepal

A Western Disturbance is over Nepal. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is Western Hills. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at some places of the central and western regions and at a few places of the eastern region.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region.
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-Aprl.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75