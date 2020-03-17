RUSSIAN KITCHEN DAYS Visit Of A Time

As the scare of corona virus has badly shaken the tourism industry all over the world including in Nepal, Radisson Hotel Kathmandu, in collaboration with Russian Center of Science and Culture and the Embassy of Russian Federation in Nepal, organized Russian Kitchen Days 2020 with slogan A Celebration of Russian Culture.

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu has been regularly organizing the food and cuisine festival for the last few years to promote tourism in Nepal. This year's program is highly significant as it is organized at a crucial period.

Liana Mkrtchian, finance director of Russian Center of Science and Culture, said that Russia is organizing the food and culture show to promote Russian tourism in Nepal and to make Visit Nepal 2020 a success.

"It gives us immense pleasure to inform you that Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Nepal and Embassy of Russian Federation in Nepal in collaboration with Hotel Radisson Kathmandu is organizing a foodilicious event ‘Russian Kitchen Days 2020: A celebration of Russian Cuisine within this framework," said Mkrtchian

"We have Celebrity Chef Andrei Zanin and his assistant Maksim Vovna who will be making delicious traditional Russian dishes. This year we also have show stealer of the event which is the dance performances from artists of Russia. We have around 20 of the professional Russian Dancers performing Russian Traditional folk dance for the event. "

"The name of the group is “Yunost” (means Youth). During the week we are also planning to hold two Master Classes, one for chefs from Nepal and the other favorable for any individual willing to learn about Russian Traditional Dishes. We’ve made a dedicated effort this year to return to the event’s original roots. In addition to the stellar lineup we’re including more Russian food and culture. "

In what seems like just a blink of an eye, this event offers the perfect opportunity for everyone to experience the very best of Russia’s unique culture. Great music, delicious food and beautiful art will allow everyone to soak in our rich history. This event has been organized to support the framework “Visit Nepal 2020”.

Chef Andrei Zanin said that Russian foods are diverse as its ethnicity, geography and climate. "I will offer you all kinds of food from Russia," said chef Andrei. Russia is a big country with diverse geography, we have many foods, different from the region. Cold areas have one kind of taste and hot places have another. I have tested some Nepalese food and I am very happy to come and visit Nepal," said Chef Andrei.

Utpal Kumar Mondal, Executive Chef of Radisson Hotel Kathmandu said that Russian Cuisine has its own specialty. Experienced Chef Andrei will prepare food with real Russian Taste," said Mondal.

"As in the last year, this kind of collaboration will help bring more tourists from Russia and to introduce Russian cuisine to Nepali population. This is also the time to prove Nepal's resilience to make Visit Nepal 2020 a success.

"This is a year committed to tourism industry of Nepal with vision of making a reasonable brand picture of Nepal as travel and vacationer destination, backing up the tourism foundations of Nepal, enhancing the growth of tourism industry,"

"Radisson Hotel Kathmandu and Russian Centre of Science and Culture are hopeful that this initiative will increase the flow of Russian tourists to Nepal in the days to come," said Mondal.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai opened Russian Kitchen Days 2020 amid a function at Radisson Hotel Kathmandu. Along with minister Bhattarai Director of Russian Center of Science and Culture Iuliia Androsova and General Manager of Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Subrata Banerjee also joined the inauguration.

Addressing the program Director of Russian Center of Science and Culture Iuliia Androsova said this program aimed to bring Russian food and culture to Nepal and to promote Nepalese tourism. She said that this is second consecutive year to organize Russian food festival.

In his message, General Manager of Hotel Banerjee said that this kind of program helps to promote Nepalese tourism. He said that Hotel is happy to partner with Russian Center of Science and Culture to host the program.

Russia’s Yunost” (means Youth) Group presented various performances during the program. During the week, the hotel is also planning to hold two Master Classes, one for chefs from Nepal and the other favorable for any individual willing to learn about Russian Traditional Dishes.

