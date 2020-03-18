Indian Ambassador Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra has paid upon courtesy call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa at Nepal Army Headquarter.
During the meeting COAS General Thapa and ambassador Kwatra discussed the matter of mutual and bilateral interests.
