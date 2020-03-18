NAC Suspends Flight To Malaysia

Nepal Airlines has suspended its Malaysia regular service for further notice. Following the announcement by Malaysian Government to bar all foreign visitors, Nepal Airlines Corporation suspended all its flights since last night.
According to NAC, the airlines will refund the money paid for the ticket booking from March 17. Nepal Airlines Corporation has also announced that it will not take additional charges for rescheduling of flights ticket till May 30.
