Weather March 20: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal

Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal

March 20, 2020, 6:29 a.m.

There is no major weather system over Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions towards afternoon.

However, a feeble Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Shut Down For Six Weeks
Mar 20, 2020
All 4 Men Convicted For Gang-rape Hanged
Mar 20, 2020
Prime Minister Modi Calls For Janta Curfew On March 22
Mar 20, 2020
Nepal Bars Entry Of Foreign And Nepali Visitors Till May 14
Mar 19, 2020
FNCCI Postponed Its Annual General Meeting
Mar 19, 2020

More on Weather

Light Rain Or Thunderstorm In Few Places Of Western And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal’s Weather Isolated Brief Rain In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Partly Cloudy Across The Hill Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 16: Partly Cloudy In Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Central And Western Region And Mostly Cloudy In East By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Shut Down For Six Weeks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2020
All 4 Men Convicted For Gang-rape Hanged By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2020
Prime Minister Modi Calls For Janta Curfew On March 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2020
Nepal Bars Entry Of Foreign And Nepali Visitors Till May 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2020
FNCCI Postponed Its Annual General Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2020
Nepal Police Confiscated 1.1 Million Surgical Masks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75