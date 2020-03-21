Weather Forecast For March 21: Partly Cloudy In Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 21: Partly Cloudy In Nepal

March 21, 2020, 7:29 a.m.

Beginning with hilly regions, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions, partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be brief rain/ thundershower is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions and at one or two places of the terai region.

According to Skymetweather, a Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan. Moisture feed from Bay of Bengal is still intact. Isolated rains are possible over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Go Lock-down From 22 March To April 3
Mar 21, 2020
PM Modi Appreciates PM Oli
Mar 21, 2020
North Korea Fires Missiles Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Mar 21, 2020
WHO Chief Urges World-Wide Solidarity To Fight COVID-19
Mar 21, 2020
Prime Minister Oli Urges People To Follow Government Direction To Win Fight Against COVID-19
Mar 20, 2020

More on Weather

Weather March 20: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Light Rain Or Thunderstorm In Few Places Of Western And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Nepal’s Weather Isolated Brief Rain In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Partly Cloudy Across The Hill Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 16: Partly Cloudy In Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Go Lock-down From 22 March To April 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2020
PM Modi Appreciates PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2020
North Korea Fires Missiles Amid Coronavirus Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2020
WHO Chief Urges World-Wide Solidarity To Fight COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2020
Prime Minister Oli Urges People To Follow Government Direction To Win Fight Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2020
16 Weeklies Shut Down Publication Due To Insecurity Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75