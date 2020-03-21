Weather Forecast For March 21: Partly Cloudy In Nepal

Beginning with hilly regions, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions, partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be brief rain/ thundershower is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions and at one or two places of the terai region.

According to Skymetweather, a Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan. Moisture feed from Bay of Bengal is still intact. Isolated rains are possible over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.