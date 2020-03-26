Chinese Company Donates 2000 Test Kits To Fight COVID-9 To Nepal

China’s Beijing Municipal Trade and Commerce Bureau has donated 2000 test kits to fight COVID-9 to Nepal.The Savant Biotechnology, the manufacturer, handed over nucleic acid reagent test kits or Coronavirus Anjin Detection Regent Testing Kits handed over to Charge d’ Affairs Sushil Kumar Lamsal at Nepal Embassy.

The company is sending the kits by Train through Lhasa and Nepalese Consulate General in Lhasa will send the kit to Nepal via rail and road.

The test kits were handed over to Nepalese Embassy in Beijing Yesterday. The donation was made by Chinese Company as a gift to Nepal.