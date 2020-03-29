NAC Plane Arrives With Emergency Consignment, Chinese Emergency Support Is On The Way And India Offered Rapid Military Medical Team

At a time when Nepal is facing a shortage of emergency materials including Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), the Chinese Government has sent a big consignment of such materials.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi said that a consignment of emergency material provided by the Sichuan Provincial Government, Sichuan Provincial Investment Group and Chinese Embassy will arrive today. China-Nepal Solidarity

Ambassador Twitted, “through active coordination of the Embassy, the emergency materials including PPEs and thermometers donated by Sichuan Provincial Government, Sichuan Provincial Investment Group and Chinese Embassy have departed from Guangzhou and will arrive soon!”

Similarly, Nepal Airlines' Airbus 330 carrying medical items has landed at the Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA). Nepal is importing protective gear, testing kits and other items from China to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Ministry of Health and Population said that Medical items will be dispatched to the districts and provinces.

Although China is the first country to offer such a big consignment emergency support, USAID and the World Health Organization have already handed over a consignment of emergency materials.

As India has offered help from the Indian Army’s rapid medical team with the construction of the temporary makeshift hospitals, the Nepal government is yet to respond to the offer. Nepal has also requested India to provide a list of emergency materials to fight Coronavirus.