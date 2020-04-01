Weather Forecast For April 1 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 1 Across Nepal

April 1, 2020, 6:48 a.m.

Western disturbance is now across Nepal. There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain or thunder is likely to occur at one or two places of the western hilly region and at a few places of the eastern and central hilly regions. There are Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountainous region.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions tonight as well. Light rain or thunder is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

