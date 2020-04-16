Brief Rain, Thunder Storms And Hail Is Likely In Some Places Of Nepal

Brief Rain, Thunder Storms And Hail Is Likely In Some Places Of Nepal

April 16, 2020, 6:20 a.m.

Western Disturbance is now over Jammu and Kashmir of India and it is moving towards the east. Western disturbance and local wind has partial effect across the Nepal today.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places in the country tonight.

